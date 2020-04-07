COVID-19 Clinical Trial To Begin In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2020

COVID-19 clinical trial in Lagos will soon commence, according to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi. 

He said, “There are a lot of research going on around the world, so it is possible that at some time in the near future, we will have what we may describe as a definitive cure for COVID-19. 

“Indeed, we are setting up our own clinical trials in Lagos in collaboration with other institutions and the NCDC and hopefully by this time next week, we should have started some clinical trials on our patients and our staff in Lagos State.

“We have three testing sites in Lagos and are looking to activate some other sites. 

“The current three are Lagos State Biobank at Yaba Mainland Hospital, Department of Virology in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research.”

