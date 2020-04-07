COVID-19: NJC Extends Closure Of Courts Indefinitely

The National Judicial Council under the leadership of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has extended the closure of courts in Nigeria until further notice.

This decision was contained in a circular signed by Muhammad on Tuesday.

The document read, “In tandem with the COVlD-19 Regulations 2020 and as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus in the country, the CJN had by a circular No. NJC/CIR/HOC/11/656, dated 23rd March, 2020 directed all heads of courts to suspend court sittings for an initial period of two weeks from 24th March, 2020.

“In view of that, I'm aware that the initial period of two weeks suspension of court sittings will expire on 7th April, 2020.

“l hereby extend the suspension of court sittings till further notice given the lockdown measure put in place by the federal and some states governments to curb the spread of COVlD-19.

“Your Lordships are however, to note that courts are expected to sit particularly to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time bound in line with our constitution.

“Your Lordships are hereby directed to bring the content of this circular to the notice of all stakeholders in justice administration.”