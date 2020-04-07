EXCLUSIVE: Ondo Government Asks Sacked Nurses To Deny SaharaReporters’ Story Before Being Reinstated Into Service

Following several stories by SaharaReporters on the unjust sacking of six nurses attached to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, the state government has now told the affected persons to deny the reports by the online news publication before being reinstated into service.

In a letter signed by Adeeyo Babatunde, Director of Administration for the Chief Medical Director, Dr Oluwole Ige, and seen by SaharaReporters, the management of the hospital gave a number of other stringent conditions to five of the affected individuals before they are to be reinstated. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ondo Government Sacks Nurses For Demanding Payment Of Accumulated Salaries

The letter reads, “The management of the teaching hospital has considered your letter of apology on the matter and has approved your re-absorption into the services of the teaching hospital on the following conditions:

“That you submit two letters from two guarantors that are not less than the grade of a director in the state public service.

“That you submit a letter that you would be of a good conduct while in the service of the teaching hospital.

“That you should show evidence of your rebuttal of the malicious publications currently circulating in an online news media.

“Please note that the effective date of your re-absorption shall be the date you resume duty in your department and the period of your absence will be treated as leave without pay.

“By this letter, you are hereby instructed to report back to your department after complying with the above stated conditions.”

Recall that after forcefully removing them from service for protesting the non-payment of their salaries, the hospital’s management also coerced them into writing letters of apology after SaharaReporters exposed the injustice and victimisation of the affected nurses.

The latest twist is however, another way the hospital’s management intends to put fear into the affected nurses to prevent them from demanding their rights while still in the employ of the state government.

A source on Tuesday confirmed to SaharaReporters that the nurses were summoned to the office of the CMD a few days ago where the letters containing the new conditions were listed.

“Although, I cannot really state the outcome of the meeting between the sacked nurses and the management last week, but I am sure it was because of the story over their (affected nurses) sack by the hospital. The management was not really happy about it especially the bashing from the public.

“Out of the six nurses that were sacked by the management, the hospital still refused to reinstate one of the guys among identified as Peace.

“He is one of the best hands in his department at the hospital but he is being victimised to leading others to demand for their rights.

“The hospital’s management is committing this evil despite an order from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the nurses to be unconditionally reinstated.”

One of the affected nurses, who spoke with our correspondent, said he has rejected the conditions attached to the reinstatement.

He said, “They gave five of us the letters and left one person out but as for me, I see those conditions as a way to further punish us for demanding for our rights.”

CMD of the hospital, Dr Ige, did not respond to calls or text messages sent to him when contacted by SaharaReporters to react to the issue.