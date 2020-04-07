Nigerian-born Health Worker Dies Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom

A Nigerian-born health worker, Carol Jamabo, has died of Coronavirus complications in the United Kingdom, the BBC reports.

The woman worked as a caregiver at the Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Greater Manchester, and was said to have died on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus.

An Asthma patient, the 56-year-old is suspected to be the first care giver to die of the disease in the UK.

Jamabo moved to the UK from Nigeria in the early 1990s and served as a healthcare worker for over 25 years.

She was said to have worked both with the prison service and as a National Health Service administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Dakuro Fiberesima, her nephew, while confirming her death, said she was transferred to an intensive care unit at the Salford Royal Hospital but her condition worsened.

He said, “It happened so rapidly. No one was by her side. With the ventilator decision, you just get a call they are planning to turn the ventilator off.

“She was such a popular person, there would have been people there to fight her corner so to speak.

“The youngest son is in a terrible position. He was extremely close to her. He was living with her. She was just an amazing aunt.”