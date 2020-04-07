Oyo Records Two New Coronavirus Cases

Oyo has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

This was confirmed by Governor Seyi Makinde, who recently recovered from the virus.

The governor, in a tweet on Tuesday, said one of the cases was a woman, who returned to the state from the United Arab Emirates.

He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back positive, today.

“One of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020.

“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

“This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 11. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases.”

He urged residents of the state to follow the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force and always wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly.