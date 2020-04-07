UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban

Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, pilots working with Carveton Helicopters, were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody for violating a movement restriction put in place by the Rivers State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

A magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt, the state capital, handed down the ruling.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, D.D Ihua-Maduenyi, remanded the two pilots at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre until May 19, 2020 when their trial will commence. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction

The magistrate ruled that COVID-19 tests should be carried out on the two pilots to ascertain their status.

The state’s legal team said the act of the two pilots was capable of putting the entire city in danger of contracting Coronavirus.



