Visa Foundation Donates $210m As Support For Small And Micro Enterprises

The funds from Visa Foundation will provide capital to non-government organisations and investment partners supporting small and micro-businesses.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 07, 2020

 

Visa Foundation has announced a donation of $210m to support small and micro businesses, aligning with the foundation’s long-term focus on women’s economic advancement and inclusive economic development.

The first program of $10m is designated for immediate emergency relief to support charitable organisations on the frontlines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic such as public health and food relief in each of the five geographic regions in which Visa operates.

“As COVID-19 continues to unfold, communities are feeling the effects and need our immediate support,” said Al Kelly, CEO and Chairman of Visa.

“As a global company that operates a very local business, we recognise this need.

We’re also committed to the long-term recovery and will continue to explore ways we can accelerate economic activity in line with our mission to help individuals, businesses and economies thrive,” Kelly added.

The second program is a five-year, strategic $200m commitment to support small and micro-businesses around the world, with a focus on fostering women’s economic advancement.

The funds from Visa Foundation will provide capital to non-government organisations and investment partners supporting small and micro-businesses.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Med-View Airline Aircraft Grounded By Bird Strike In Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Union Threatens To Ground Aero Contractors Over Sacking Of ‘Redundant’ Workers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Pius Adesanmi Nigerian Banks, Billionaires & Your Sorry Ordinary Ass By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Abuja's Gwoza Residents Protest Over Demolition of Market, Barricade Airport Road
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank's Officials In Abuja On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: AGF Malami Gives Banks, MTN 14-Day Ultimatum To Pay CBN’s N5.87bn Fine
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian-born Health Worker Dies Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion When Will Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Be Arrested For Spreading Injurious Falsehood? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH There Are Local Solutions To Combat Coronavirus, Oyo Governor, Makinde, Says After Recovering From Virus
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Attack Comedian, AY Makun, For Defending Funke Akindele’s Violation Of Lockdown Order
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 Clinical Trial To Begin In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele's House Party
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Activist Asks Kogi Governor To Sack Commissioner Who Brutalised, Raped Lady Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion “Traitors”, “Termites” “Vermin”: Governor Seyi Makinde Mulls Cabinet Shakeup By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad