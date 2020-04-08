COVID-19: Increase Number Of Testing Centres, Research Efforts For Vaccine, HEWAN Tells Nigerian Government

HEWAN in a statement on Wednesday signed by its President, Chioma Obinna, and Secretary, Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu, also urged government at all levels to continue funding research efforts in a bid to finding a vaccine and viable treatment solution to the virus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

NCDC

The Health Writers Association of Nigeria has called on government to increase the number of testing centres for Coronavirus across the country, which are currently inadequate.

HEWAN in a statement on Wednesday signed by its President, Chioma Obinna, and Secretary, Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu, also urged government at all levels to continue funding research efforts in a bid to finding a vaccine and viable treatment solution to the virus. 

The statement reads, “With the rate at which cases are rising in Nigeria, there could be more individuals infected with the virus if appropriate measures are not taken to limit the spread in states and within the healthcare delivery system. 

“Our healthcare system is further threatened by the call by United States Government asking medical professionals seeking to work in America to apply for work visa at the nearest US embassy as part of measures to strengthen the health system to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in America.

“Considering how Nigerian-trained health workers leave the country in droves owing to poor welfare and working conditions, the country cannot afford to lose any of its health personnel to foreign nations at this critical time when they are needed most.

“We strongly advocate that the Federal Government institute attractive welfare package and health insurance cover for health workers combating COVID-19 in the country. The welfare package must be well defined and spelt out in line with global standards.

“To have a fighting chance against COVID-19 and in treating those requiring intensive care, government  must invest adequately in the health sector to ensure that health workers are properly equipped  with personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, ventilator equipment, IV saline, and other medically critical supplies to ensure they can safely and appropriately care for patients with Covid-19.

“HEWAN also want the government to increase the number of testing centres across the country which are currently inadequate and mobilise human and material resources at its disposal to immediately stop the spread of the virus before it becomes too late as WHO had warned.

“We demand that all funds raised for the Coronavirus fight should be judiciously used and also accounted for.

“Research effort is vital if Nigeria wants to end this pandemic and prevent future tragedies.

“Therefore, we urge government at all levels to fund continued research efforts for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

“We call on Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the government, World Health Organisation and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on preventive and protective measures against the pandemic.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Government Bans TV Station From Airing Drama Showing Lady Being Held By Men
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion “Traitors”, “Termites” “Vermin”: Governor Seyi Makinde Mulls Cabinet Shakeup By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad