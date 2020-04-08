Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight

At least 15 doctors from China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team was received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao, and senior Nigerian Government officials.

The medical team is expected to support local health workers to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The country currently has 254 confirmed infections and six recorded deaths due to the p