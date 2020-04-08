Fifteen Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria To Help Coronavirus Fight

The medical team is expected to support local health workers to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

At least 15 doctors from China have arrived Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team was received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao, and senior Nigerian Government officials.

The country currently has 254 confirmed infections and six recorded deaths due to the p

SaharaReporters, New York

