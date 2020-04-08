Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order

At the end of proceedings, Adegboruwa said the state withdrew the charges on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Apr 08, 2020



The case against Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley and Babatunde Gbadamosi for violating the lockdown order by the Lagos Government has been withdrawn by the state.

Naira Marley, a musician, Gbadamosi, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and his wife were all charged before the Lagos State Magistrates' Court, Ogba, for attending the birthday party of Abdulrasheed Bello, husband to Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, in violation of the government's social distancing directive to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Akindele and her husband were on Monday sentenced to a 14-day community service each for going against the order. 

But government on Wednesday, according to one of the defence counsel, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), withdrew the four counts filed against the three defendants.

President Buhari had imposed a two-week lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in order to halt the spread of the virus.
 

