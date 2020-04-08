Nigeria Slashes N312bn Off Capital Projects In 2020 Budget

This was occasioned by the global fall in oil price and the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020

The Nigerian Government has slashed N312bn from capital projects in the 2020 federal budget.

A copy of the revised budget showed that there was a 20 per cent cut on capital projects across ministries, departments and agencies to around N312,820,542,675.

The decision to review the budget downwards was arrived at after a meeting between Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and the leadership of the National Assembly.

 

