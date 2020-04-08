Nigerian Insurance Companies Forced To Donate To COVID-19 Funds

Insurance firms were not given the chance to deliberate on the issue before the order was handed down to them, according to stakeholders contacted by SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 08, 2020


The National Insurance Commission has compelled insurance companies in Nigeria to make donations of not less than N10m to the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

The commission in a letter to registered insurance companies seen by SaharaReporters, said that the mobilisation of the fund will be the industry’s contribution towards ongoing efforts at curtailing the virus.

The letter signed by Olorundare Sunday Thomas, Acting Commissioner for Insurance, reads, “To this end and following from my engagements with leaders in our industry, it has been resolved that the sum of N500m be mobilised towards the initiative. 

"The mobilisation of the fund, which will be the industry’s contribution to tame the pandemic, is being coordinated by the commission. 

"It is therefore imperative that you support this initiative by donating generously to the fund.

“I’m by this letter requesting your kind support and generous donation to the fund. 

"The donation from your company which is expected at a minimum of N10, should please be paid into the Nigerian Insurers Association’s First Bank of Nigeria Plc account." 

The commission went on to state that all donors and contributors' names will be publicised and a detailed account of receipts and expenditures be made available to all donating institutions.

Insurance firms were not given the chance to deliberate on the issue before the order was handed down to them, according to stakeholders contacted by SaharaReporters. 

The National Insurance Commission is overseen by the Nigerian Government and its commissioner appointed by it. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rivers Governor, Wike, Storms Caverton Helicopters Office Over Violation Of Movement Restriction
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Third Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Government Bans TV Station From Airing Drama Showing Lady Being Held By Men
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Doctor In President Buhari's Hometown, Daura
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion “Traitors”, “Termites” “Vermin”: Governor Seyi Makinde Mulls Cabinet Shakeup By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal UPDATE: Magistrate Court Remands Two Pilots In Prison Custody For Violating Rivers Movement Ban
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Withdraws Case Against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, Asks Them To Apologize To Buhari, Sanwo-Olu For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad