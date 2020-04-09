Ban On Religious Gatherings Lifted In Kogi

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2020

 

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has lifted the social distancing order imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Bello, in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Thursday said that lifting of the ban was to enable religious bodies resume normal worship and services.

He urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He said, “Sitting arrangements in mosques and churches should be done to ensure social distancing.

“We also urge churches and mosques to make their services as brief as possible in order not to keep a large crowd of worshipers within enclosed confinement.”

Governor Bello had on March 20 ordered the closure of public and private schools (tertiary, secondary and primary) in the state indefinitely as part of measures adopted to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.


 

