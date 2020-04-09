BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288

"13 in Lagos and one in Delta State. As at 9:30pm on April 9, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 09, 2020



Nigeria has recorded another 14 cases of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its daily update.

According to the agency, 13 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos while the other one was from Delta.

One death was also added to the total tally by the NCDC.

It said, "Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria.

"13 in Lagos and one in Delta State. As at 9:30pm on April 9, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 

"Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths."

The NCDC added that it reported two old cases from Bauchi as new on Wednesday.

The agency added, "Yesterday, we erroneously reported two new cases in Bauchi. 

"Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike In Delta Over Police Molestation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United States Repatriates 997 Americans In Nigeria Back Home
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News No Data, Records Lost In Accountant-General’s Office Fire –Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Tells Nigerian Lawmakers To Nominate Individuals For SIP Oversight
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike In Delta Over Police Molestation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: LASEMA Puts Out Lagos Airport Hotel Fire
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanders Drops Out Of United States Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Seven Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad