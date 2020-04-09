BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288





Nigeria has recorded another 14 cases of Coronavirus.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in its daily update.

According to the agency, 13 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos while the other one was from Delta.

One death was also added to the total tally by the NCDC.

It said, "Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria.

"13 in Lagos and one in Delta State. As at 9:30pm on April 9, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

"Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths."

The NCDC added that it reported two old cases from Bauchi as new on Wednesday.

The agency added, "Yesterday, we erroneously reported two new cases in Bauchi.

"Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases."

