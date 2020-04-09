JUST IN: LASEMA Puts Out Lagos Airport Hotel Fire





Operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has successfully put out the fire at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

The LASEMA response team is currently conducting a post-disaster assessment to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished after the dampening down process.

The resultant fire affected the Tour Africa Transport Company within the hotel premises and not the hotel building itself.



No casualty was recorded in the incident. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire

"On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that Tour Africa Transport Company within the hotel premises was engulfed by fire and the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

"No casualty was recorded, however, the fire affected a Toyota coaster bus with registration number LND133XW, a Honda Civic car AKR234LZ and a Cadillac Escalade car with unknown registration number.

"The LASEMA Response Team carried out post-disaster assessment with a view to ensuring the fire has been put out completely," said the DG/CEO of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The responders include LASEMA Response Team from the agency's Command and Control Center Headquarters and Lagos State Fire Service, Ikeja Station.

