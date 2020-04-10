BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura

He said the positive cases were among the 23 people, who had contact with the state’s index case that died recently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020

Governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari PREMIUM TIMES


The Kastina State Government has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Aminu Masari, governor of the state, made this known on Friday.

He said the positive cases were among the 23 people, who had contact with the state’s index case that died recently.

According to Masari, a total of 23 samples were sent for testing after the death of index case including the victim's wife and two children. 

“Already, the patients are being evacuated to an isolation center located at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, for treatment,” he said.

The governor also said President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town, Daura, has been locked down following the new cases.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Tells Nigerian Lawmakers To Nominate Individuals For SIP Oversight
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Humiliation And Serious Manhandling In The Hands Of Nigeria Police And Allied Group At Moore Police Station Ile Ife, Osun State By Dr Abiodun Olabanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad