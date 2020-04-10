BREAKING: Lagos Discharges Seven New COVID-19 Patients

“This brings to 46 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020



The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of seven COVID-19 patients from its isolation centre.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

Sanwo-Olu said three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively.

He said, “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 

"Today, seven more patients; three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 46 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Tells Nigerian Lawmakers To Nominate Individuals For SIP Oversight
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad