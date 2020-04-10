BREAKING: Lagos Discharges Seven New COVID-19 Patients





The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of seven COVID-19 patients from its isolation centre.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on his official Twitter handle.

Sanwo-Olu said three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively.

He said, “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

"Today, seven more patients; three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 46 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.”