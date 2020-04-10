COVID-19: Facebook Establishes Coronavirus Information Center In Nigeria, 16 Other African Countries

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020

 

Tech firm, Facebook, has inaugurated Information Centre in Nigeria and 16 other African countries in a bid to support the global fight against Coronavirus.

The initiative, which was initially launched in South Africa, would now be available in Nigeria, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon and Guinea.

Other countries to have the Facebook information centre  are Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Seychelles, Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo.

The information centre is featured at the top of the news feed aimed to provide a central place for people to get credible information about the virus.

According to Facebook, the centre provides real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organisation.

SaharaReporters, New York

