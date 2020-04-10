Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings

Governor Wike stated that all other restrictions remain intact.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 10, 2020

The Rivers State Government has temporarily relaxed the restrictions on large religious gatherings to enable Christians observe the Easter Period. 

In a broadcast on Thursday, Governor Wike said the directive also permits the Muslim community to observe their Juma’at Prayers within the period. 

He said, "In the spirit of Easter therefore, and after a careful review of the state of COVID 19 situation, we have decided to temporarily relax the restriction on large religious gathering, as follows:

"Friday 10th April, 2020 – all Muslim faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the state and pray for the peace, forgiveness and the blessings of Allah upon the state.

"Sunday 12th April, 2020 – all Christians should have Easter services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs and protect the state and our people from the Coronavirus.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the relaxation on mass religious gathering is limited only to the aforementioned dates."

Governor Wike stated that all other restrictions remain intact.

 

 

Join us on Telegram by searching “Sahara Reporters Media Group, Inc.” Or Click: https://bit.ly/SRTelegram https://bit.ly/SRTelegram

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Policemen At Agbowa-Ikosi Direct Woman To POS Point, Arrest And Extort N10,000 From Her After Cash Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chinese Ejecting Africans From Homes, Hotels Over Claims Of Importing Coronavirus Into Country
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Airport Hotel On Fire
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Katsina Confirms Three New Coronavirus Cases, Locks Down Daura
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, Tells Nigerian Lawmakers To Nominate Individuals For SIP Oversight
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nursing Group Calls For Resignation Of Health Minister Over Comments On Doctors, Nurses Hazard Allowance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Senior Saudi Prince Admitted To Intensive Care, Isolation Centres Prepared For 500 Royal Family Members
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government Launches Testing And Treatment Vehicles, To Begin Mobile Treatment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Pardons Late Anthony Enahoro, Prof Ambrose Alli, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Delta State Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Humiliation And Serious Manhandling In The Hands Of Nigeria Police And Allied Group At Moore Police Station Ile Ife, Osun State By Dr Abiodun Olabanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad