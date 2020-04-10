Easter: Governor Wike Relaxes Coronavirus Restrictions For Religious Gatherings

The Rivers State Government has temporarily relaxed the restrictions on large religious gatherings to enable Christians observe the Easter Period.

In a broadcast on Thursday, Governor Wike said the directive also permits the Muslim community to observe their Juma’at Prayers within the period.

He said, "In the spirit of Easter therefore, and after a careful review of the state of COVID 19 situation, we have decided to temporarily relax the restriction on large religious gathering, as follows:

"Friday 10th April, 2020 – all Muslim faithful should observe Juma’at prayers in their mosques or prayer grounds throughout the state and pray for the peace, forgiveness and the blessings of Allah upon the state.

"Sunday 12th April, 2020 – all Christians should have Easter services with their full congregation and pray to God to forgive us of our sins, continue to intervene in our affairs and protect the state and our people from the Coronavirus.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the relaxation on mass religious gathering is limited only to the aforementioned dates."

Governor Wike stated that all other restrictions remain intact.

