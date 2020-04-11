After Chadian Offensive On Boko Haram, Nigeria's Army Chief, Buratai, Relocates To Borno

The move came after a widely publicised and praised offensive against the terrorists on the banks of Lake Chad led by Chadian President, Idriss Deby.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020

 

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff has "relocated fully" to the North-East where he will oversee an operation against Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram.

The Nigerian Army made the announcement on Friday, adding that Buratai will join troops on the ground for patrol.  See Also Boko Haram Chadian Army Kills Boko Haram Terrorists In Retaliation For Soldiers’ Ambush 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The statement reads, "Gen TY Buratai has relocated fully to the North East where he is overseeing and directing the overall operation in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country.

"While addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Gen Buratai said that he will be with them to the nooks and crannies of the theatre.

"It will be recalled that we earlier reported that the COAS had been on operational tour to troops' locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday the 4th of April, 2020.

"During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday 8 April, 2020 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law-abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity.

“Members of the public are requested to note that there is no form of insecurity that cannot be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP's terrorism will also end in the nearest future."

