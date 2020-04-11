Anambra Government Closes All Motor Parks As Index Coronavirus Goes Missing

The patient, who came into the state from Lagos and was tested after showing signs of the virus, has been on the run for several hours now.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 11, 2020

 

The Anambra State Government has ordered the closure of private and public motor parks in the state after the index case of Coronavirus in the state went missing.

Commissioner for Transport in the state, Christian Madubuko, in a statement on Saturday said persons, who disobey the motor parks closure order would “incur the wrath of the government”.

He said, “The Ministry of Transport wishes to inform all owners and managers of public and private parks in Anambra State that all parks are hereby closed.

“This is to ensure the containment and spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“Please, all concerned must adhere to this directive with immediate effect.”

