British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Treatment

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital in London last Sunday and spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2020

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for Coronavirus.

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital in London last Sunday and spent three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Johnson is expected to continue his recovery at his country home in Chequers.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. 

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," Downing Street said.

The virus has killed more than 10,000 in the United Kingdom and continues to wreak damage.

