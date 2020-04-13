AAC Slams Buhari For Failing To Mention Lagos, Ogun Robberies During Nationwide Address, Demands N100,000 Palliative For Nigerians

National Organising Secretary of the party, Oshioks Philips, in a statement on Monday, described the addition of one million names to the existing 2.6 million persons on the national social register as meagre and an assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

 

The African Action Congress has berated the nationwide broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday for not mentioning several keys issues in the country including robbery attacks in Lagos and Ogun states by hoodlums in recent days.

The statement reads, "The plea that Nigerians endure and die of hunger at home, only adding "one million houses to the social register" is one assault Nigerians must stand up and reject.

“Lagos alone has 20 million people and all the social register is just 3.6 million houses to take care of Lagos, Ogun and FCT. This means that Buhari and APC want to keep more people at home dying of poverty.

“AAC insists that Buhari and the APC should be booted out now before they kill us all.

"For the past two weeks, mass robbery, hunger, and pains have visited houses with government officials taking care of their family and party members alone.

“The ruling party does not have the political goodwill to deliver Nigeria safely and soundly out of this pandemic.

“In Lagos, Nigerians have turned themselves to vigilante while millions have been fighting to survive staying at home.

"Our position is clear, we need all adults in Lagos, Ogun, and FCT to be paid cost of living allowance of at least N100,000 each.

“Our party also believes that health and security workers especially should be giving standard hazard allowances, not the N5,000 currently being paid.

"The continuation of the current madness as advocated in President Buhari's speech is an insult working Nigerians must not take.

“Let's send these rogues away once and for all so that sanity can be restored in this country."

SaharaReporters, New York

