Adamawa Deploys Technology To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

The mobile app has been made available to be used by COVID-19 obtainment committee in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020


 

A mobile application in addition to other digital technology platforms have been activated to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus to Adamawa State.

The mobile app has been made available to be used by COVID-19 obtainment committee in the state. 

According to Julius Jesse, developer of the app, the new technology will help in contact tracing and reduce the spread of the virus if it eventually finds its way into Adamawa.

Jesse said it will be deployed to entry points into the state like the airport, motor parks and other places to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Project Manager of the new technology, Richard Adana'a, said, “The first service we have provided is awareness in five major local languages.

"Besides English, information about COVID-19 could be accessed in Hausa, Bachama, Higgi, Chamba and Kilba languages.

"The website we have developed would provide real-time information about the pandemic.

"We have also developed a WhatsApp automatic chatbox to provide automated answers about Coronavirus.”

Though Adamawa is yet to record any Coronavirus case, Nigeria currently has 323 confirmed infections spread across 19 states of the federation and 10 recorded deaths. 

SaharaReporters, New York

