AFRICMIL Calls On NBET Boss To Comply With Court Order On Payment Of Whistleblower’s Salary

Abdullahi, head of internal audit in NBET, is being punished for uncovering sundry acts of corruption in the organisation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy has called on Dr Marilyn Amobi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, to comply with the judgment of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, which ordered the immediate payment of the salaries, emoluments and accruable benefits of a whistleblower, Sambo Abdullahi, which she has withheld since December 2017.

Abdullahi, head of internal audit in NBET, is being punished for uncovering sundry acts of corruption in the organisation.

In the last three years, AFRICMIL has been in the forefront of the campaign for protection of whistleblowers.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr Chido Onumah, the organisation reminded the NBET boss that the 30-day window given by Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi of the National Industrial Court for her to comply with the judgment expired on April 10, 2020.

According to Onumah, “Dr Amobi should do the needful and not treat the judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction with contempt as she treated the directive of the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN.”

Onumah said at least on two separate occasions in 2018, Fashola had, following the report of a ministerial committee, which investigated the crisis in NBET, directed Dr Amobi to pay Abdullahi his salaries and allowances and treat him like other staff in NBET, but Dr Amobi defied the minister by flatly ignoring the directives.

The statement said Abdullahi had suffered enough having gone without salary for more than two years.

“Nobody, more so a whistleblower, deserves this kind of treatment. It is important to point out that Abdullahi has since been vindicated by the ICPC, EFCC, BPE and the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, all of which indicted Dr Amobi.

Government, therefore, has a duty to protect the whistleblower and ensure that he does not continue to be victimised for doing what is right,” Onumah added.

Abdullahi went to court in December 2018 when all efforts to resolve the crisis by Fashola and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation proved abortive.

On March 11, 2020, Justice Oyewumi held that the stoppage of his salary, allowance, and other entitlements such as annual leave was wrong.

She ordered the payment of all salaries and allowances within 30 days, failure of which will attract 21 per cent annual interest.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Why Wouldn't I Vote For Change? By Abu Bilaal Abdulrazaq bn Bello bn Oare
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Senate Rejects Magu Again As EFCC Chairman
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Senator Ndume Calls For Investigation Of Saraki, Melaye Over Forgery Scandals
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns FUTA Vice Chancellor, Bursar For N156m Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Senate Of Alleged Thieves and Rogues
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Former PDP Chairman Mu’azu ‘Disowns’ Ikoyi House Where over $50 Million Was Found
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Chad’s Idris Derby As Odogo’s Wife, The Incriminator By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians For Second Time Since Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Bello, Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Rains Insult On Twitter User After Disagreement Over Trump, Buhari’s Handling Of Coronavirus Outbreak
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion COVID-19 Vs Hunger Virus: Buhari, Lockdown Not Sustainable By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Deploy Officers To Lagos, Ogun Communities To Protect Residents Against Hoodlums
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad