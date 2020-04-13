BREAKING: Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT For Another 14 Days To Curb Coronavirus Spread



President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the extension of the lockdown earlier imposed in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country for another 14 days.

Buhari made the announcement during a nationwide broadcast on Monday.

He thanked Nigerians for compliance to the guidelines, which he said had been generally good across the country.

President Buhari added that such sacrifices were needed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He said, "With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“I am therefore once again asking you all to work with government in this fight."