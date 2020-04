Six persons have been discharged in Lagos after recovering fully from Coronavirus infection.

Nigeria so far has 323 confirmed cases of the virus.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure in a tweet on Monday.

He said, “Six more persons have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, having recovered fully and tested negative to #COVID-19, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 61."