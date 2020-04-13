Central Bank Of Nigeria Demands N10,000 From Small Business Owners Applying For COVID-19 Intervention Fund

The CBN had announced in March that it would give a N50bn Targeted Credit Facility to households and small businesses affected by Coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria, through its agency, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, is demanding a N10,000 fee from small business owners impacted by COVID-19 as a prerequisite for accessing intervention loans.

The CBN had announced in March that it would give a N50bn Targeted Credit Facility to households and small businesses affected by Coronavirus.

Those eligible, according to the apex bank, must prove that their livelihood and business operations have been adversely affected by the spread of the virus.

Businesses eligible for the scheme are agricultural value chain activities, hospitality, health (pharmaceuticals and medical supplies), airline service providers, manufacturing and value addition, and trading.

The maximum amount to be received depending on proof of cash flow of investment size is N25m while households can access N3m with an interest rate of five per cent per annum for a maximum period of one year.

However, the designated administrator for the facility, NISRAL Microfinance Bank, has insisted that in order to process loan applications of struggling small businesses, applicants have to pay N10,000.

NISRAL in email to applicants insisted that payment of the compulsory fee for a "business plan link" was the only way it would review applications of businesses in dire need of support.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rights Group Urges Nigerian Government Not To Play Politics With Conditional Cash Transfer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lagos, Ogun Residents Express Fear After Hoodlums Invade Several Communities To Rob, Break Into Shops, Houses
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Chad’s Idris Derby As Odogo’s Wife, The Incriminator By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: FCT Enforcement Team Arrests Chief Imam, Impounds 269 Vehicles For Rule Violation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thirteen New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Unravelling The Inaccuracies In NCDC Data By Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Five Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Cross River Government Employees Ordered To Resume Work On Tuesday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man For Raping Eight-year-old Girl In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Rights Group Urges Nigerian Government Not To Play Politics With Conditional Cash Transfer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: A 5G Scam? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad