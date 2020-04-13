Police Deploy Officers To Lagos, Ogun Communities To Protect Residents Against Hoodlums

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

In the wake of reported attacks on Nigerians in some communities in Lagos and Ogun states, the police have deployed its personnel to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, said teams of additional intelligence and operational assets comprising Police Mobile Force Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad have been deployed to the affected communities.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, revealed that 191 of the hoodlums have been arrested in the two states.

He said, "The Intervention Team is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, who doubles as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for South-West Zone.

"He is to oversee the deployments of these additional assets to enhance public safety, public confidence and general security in the two states."

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered commissioners of police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lock-down.

Mba added that the public can contact DIG Ogunyanwo on 0803 389 3226.

The Control Room numbers for Lagos Command are 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are 08081770416 and 08081770419.