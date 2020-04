Schools Not Reopening Soon, Education Ministry Tells Nigerians

Nigeria's Ministry of Education has said it is not reopening schools anytime soon so as to continue to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.



Ben Goong, Director of Press for the ministry, made the comments while dispelling rumours that government had ordered the reopening of schools.



He said, “The ministry has not directed the reopening of any school at any level. The purported press release by the minister to that effect is a clear forgery as it did not emanate from the minister.



“Parents, students and the general public are advised to please disregard the fake release.

"There is also another story making the rounds that the Federal Government has blamed the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on vice-chancellors. At no time did any Federal Government official make that kind of statement.



“Any insinuation in that direction is simply emanating from the fertile imagination of the author and that the ministry has nothing whatsoever to do with it. Stakeholders and indeed the general public should disregard such statements.

"Stay at home, stay safe. Let’s work from home. Only the living can work or worship.”