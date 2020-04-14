After Visiting 118,000 Households, We Identified 119 Persons With COVID-19 Symptoms –Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government said its officials have visited 118,000 households in the state over the last two days and identified 119 persons with COVID-19 symptoms.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure at a briefing with journalists on Tuesday.

Abayomi said the community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state, which so far has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

He said, “We’ve embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hot spots and go from door to door with our health personnel.

“So far, in the last two days, we’ve visited 118,000 households and we’re looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We’ve identified about 119 people who have the symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19.

“But let me remind you that COVID is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses.

“So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them and that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities.”

The state government had last week said it would commence a house-to-house case identification to detect possible cases of COVID-19.