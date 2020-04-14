COVID-19: IDPs In Abuja Receive Coronavirus Relief Materials

Officials of Victims Support Fund presenting relief materials to the IDPs in Abuja

The Victims Support Fund Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday distributed food items to internally displaced persons in the Federal Capital Territory to cushion the effects of the lockdown order.

Head of the Taskforce, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, who presented the materials, said the exercise was aimed at mitigating the hardship faced by Nigerians, particularly persons without any means of livelihood.

Food items such rice, beans, maize, garri, vegetable oil and salts were distributed to the displaced persons.

Ogunsiji said that 27,000 households across Lagos, Ogun, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba states would also benefit from the gesture.

She added that critical stakeholders and partners across these states would also get Personal Protective Equipment and medical consumables.

According to her, “We are also working with the vulnerable, institutions and agencies supporting the government as part of contribution to national efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

“The task force is working closely with all relevant agencies at the federal, state and local government levels working to contain the pandemic.”