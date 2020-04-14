Osun Court Remands PDP Leader In Prison Over Facebook Post

Akinloye, 32, was accused of defamation, false information, instilling fear and inciting the people against the Osun State Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020


An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the capital, has remanded in prison custody one Akinloye Saheed, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, for allegedly posting false information on Facebook against the government of the state.

Akinloye, 32, was accused of defamation, false information, instilling fear and inciting the people against the Osun State Government.

He was said to have committed all the offences on April 11, 2020 in Osogbo.

The prosecution team led by Acting Solicitor-General of the state, Mr Dapo Adeniji, appeared alongside Moses Faremi, Biodun Badiora, Kemi Bello and Oyedele Akintayo.

According to the charge sheet presented before the court, Akinloye was accused of posting information he knew was false in order to incite members of the public against the state government.

The charge reads, “That you Akinloye Saheed ‘m’ on 11th day of April, 2020 at 11:05pm at Osogbo did interfere with an executive order of the Osun State Government when you published on your Facebook page that 'When I accused Osun Government of importing COVID-19 patients into the state just to access fund from the FG, many didn’t believe. The said imported patients are now negative. APC, you are not doing well.'

“The information you know to be false and an intent to incite members of the public against the Osun State Government."

He contended that the offence committed by Akinloye contravened section 61, 374, 59(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002 and section 24 of the (Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

However, Akinloye pleaded not guilty to the four-count charges preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Bamidele Ajibade, made an oral application for bail on behalf of his client, saying that he won’t jump bail if granted.

“Akinloye Saheed was arrested by police and had been granted administrative bail in police station. 

"He has been going to the police station ever since then. This is an attestation that if he is granted bail, he won’t jump bail.

“I urge the court to admit my client to bail on the most liberal terms. He has reliable sureties to stand for him and he won’t jump bail,” he said.

But Adeniji opposed the bail application by the defence counsel and urged the court to remand the accused in a correctional centre.

The Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the accused person be remanded in a correctional facility pending when the defence counsel will file the formal application for his bail.

He adjourned the case until May 13, 2020 for continuation. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Orders Addition Of One Million Persons To Social Register
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Grants N1m Bail To Caverton Helicopter Pilots
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oby Ezekwesili Chides Son Of Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai, Over Threat To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announces 19 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad