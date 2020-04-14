Third Ondo Coronavirus Patient Is Young Medical Doctor



A third case of Coronavirus was recorded in Ondo State on Monday.

The patient recently concluded his National Youth Service Corps scheme at the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Owena Barracks, Akure.

It was gathered that the patient had attended to the first index case, a soldier at the same barracks, while he was in isolation.

SaharaReporters learnt that the medical doctor was retained to continue working at the Army Clinic of the military barracks in Akure, the state capital, after his service year.

A tweet by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed the situation.

He said, "The reported case is a close contact of the index case who was also put in isolation but was tested once they began to display symptoms.

"The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ondo State to three."



Meanwhile, there are pressures on Governor Akeredolu to enforce a total lockdown in the state following the report of the third Coronavirus case in Ondo.

Some residents suggested that government should as a matter of urgency declare curfew in the state and also ensure strict compliance of the stay-at-home order.

Governor Akeredolu is expected to address the people of the state today in a live broadcast.

