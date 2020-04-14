Third Ondo Coronavirus Patient Is Young Medical Doctor

It was gathered that the patient had attended to the first index case, a soldier at the same barracks, while he was in isolation. SaharaReporters learnt that the medical doctor was retained to continue working at the Army Clinic of the military barracks in Akure, the state capital, after his service year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2020


A third case of Coronavirus was recorded in Ondo State on Monday. 

The patient recently concluded his National Youth Service Corps scheme at the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Owena Barracks, Akure. 

It was gathered that the patient had attended to the first index case, a soldier at the same barracks, while he was in isolation. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the medical doctor was retained to continue working at the Army Clinic of the military barracks in Akure, the state capital, after his service year. 

A tweet by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed the situation.  

He said, "The reported case is a close contact of the index case who was also put in isolation but was tested once they began to display symptoms. 

"The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ondo State to three."

Meanwhile, there are pressures on Governor Akeredolu to enforce a total lockdown in the state following the report of the third Coronavirus case in Ondo. 

Some residents suggested that government should as a matter of urgency declare curfew in the state and also ensure strict compliance of the stay-at-home order.

Governor Akeredolu is expected to address the people of the state today in a live broadcast.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 20 New Coronavirus Cases Announced In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Wife Of Kaduna Governor, Hadiza El-Rufai, Makes U-turn, Condemns Son's Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Melinda Gates Predicts High Coronavirus Deaths In Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH We Have No Money, Cannot Sustain Lockdown, Northern Governors Say
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Confirms Sixth Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FRSC To Impound Vehicles Violating Lockdown Order, Arrest Owners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria Heading Into Worst Recession In 30 Years –IMF
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Between Religion And Coronavirus By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Contractors Sacked Over Delay In Distributing Money To Poor Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Chad’s Idris Derby As Odogo’s Wife, The Incriminator By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad