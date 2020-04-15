Direct Relief Materials To Under-resourced Areas Of Lagos, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Sanwo-Olu

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


Founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to direct palliative materials to rural and sub-urban communities in the city.

Adeyemi said this while reacting to the extension of lockdown in the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, "We must direct food/cash to the under-resourced areas of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria in an efficient way.

"That is why we create governments for ourselves. 

"The instinct for survival is the strongest in man. 

"Being a good citizen may not be priority to the very hungry."

Sanwo-Olu had announced the second batch of distribution of relief materials in the state but it has been greeted with condemnation as many residents complained of not getting the items distributed.

Residents also said that the distribution has been politicised as political office holders in charge of the exercise only shared the materials to their cronies.

