Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


A former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Keneibi Okoko, has died at a private hospital in Lagos State following a failed liposuction surgery.

The surgery, according to experts, was to remove excess fat in his thighs, hips, stomach and other body parts.

The death certificate, which was issued by Amethyst Health Care and Diagnostic Centre Limited, Lekki, Lagos, showed that he was brought in over issues of localised fat in the abdomen and breasts.

The report signed by one Benedict Olusola on behalf of the diagnostic centre, stated that “he died on Wednesday April 16 and cause of death was primarily hypoxia and secondarily cardiac arrest”.

Okoko’s death comes a few days after he made a financial donation to his kinsmen on April 10 at Obunagha community under Yenagoa Local Government Area to alleviate their condition during the COVID-19 outbreak that had forced many families to remain at home.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested Alongside Brazilian Drug Lord In Mozambique
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Magistrate Defies NJC, Holds Court Session To Remand Lawyer, Client In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria To Extend Foreigners’ Travel Documents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad