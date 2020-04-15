Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient

The doctor, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday after being rushed to the facility on Monday, was said to have managed a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital where he was working.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020



A medical doctor in Lagos, Emeka Chugbo, has become the first health worker in Nigeria to be killed by COVID-19 after he contracted the virus from a patient he was treating.

The doctor, who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday after being rushed to the facility on Monday, was said to have managed a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital where he was working.

The patient he was treating died on April 3.

Confirming the report, Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode, said the doctor was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the virus.
The Nigerian Medical Association also confirmed the death of the doctor.

“Until his death, he was a private medical practitioner, who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We condole with his immediate family and members of the medical community for this painful loss,” the NMA said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Seventh COVID-19 Death Recorded In Lagos
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested Alongside Brazilian Drug Lord In Mozambique
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Government To Convert Patience Jonathan’s Hotel To Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Allegedly Kill 20-year-old Man In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Magistrate Defies NJC, Holds Court Session To Remand Lawyer, Client In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business World's Richest Man Gets Richer By Selling Items Online During Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Delta Governor, Okowa, Orders Arrest Of Community Chairman Over Video Exposing Poor Fumigation Of Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria To Extend Foreigners’ Travel Documents Over Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad