Lockdown: FCT Authority Goes Tough on Residents, Activates Mobile Court For Violators

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has activated mobile courts to try violators of the lockdown order put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The administration also reduced the three days allowed markets to open in the city within a week to two.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The new gridline also barred commercial motorcycle in satellite towns including Kubwa and Dutse from operating.

Residents were also asked to patronise only neighbourhood markets during the period of lockdown.

The statement reads, “The FCT has been quite fortunate to have maintained a relatively stable number of COVID-19 positive cases and the FCT administration is making efforts to ensure that there is no escalation in the number of positive cases returned from the territory.

“Mobile courts will now be activated to try all violators of the directive on the cessation of movement across the FCT.”

SaharaReporters, New York

