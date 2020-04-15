Nine COVID-19 Patients Discharged In Abuja

This brings to 20 the number of COVID-19 patients that have been discharged from the centre.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


At least nine Coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease at the Abuja Isolation Centre.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration announced this development in a tweet on Wednesday.

This brings to 20 the number of COVID-19 patients that have been discharged from the centre. 

“Residents are urged to continue to #StayHome and #StaySafe by adhering to precautionary measures laid down.

“Out of the nine newly discharged, two were treated at the National Hospital Isolation and Treatment Centre while the other seven were treated at the UniAbuja Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Gwagwalada.”

SaharaReporters, New York

