Over Two Million Coronavirus Cases Recorded Globally

Nigeria so far has 373 confirmed cases, 99 discharged patients and 11 deaths.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020

The world has now recorded more than two million Coronavirus cases as the global pandemic peaks.

Half of the cases are in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP on Wednesday based on official sources.

At least 2,000,576 infections including 126,871 deaths, have been recorded. 

Europe is the hardest hit continent with 1,010,858 cases and 85,271 fatalities. 

The United States, where the virus is spreading most rapidly, has registered 609,240 cases, and 26,033 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections – many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

SaharaReporters, New York

