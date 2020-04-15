Six Persons Discharged After Recovering From Coronavirus In Osun

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2020


The Osun State Government has discharged six more persons, who recovered after being infected with Coronavirus.

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, announced this on Twitter, adding that the persons have been reunited with their families.

The six persons released made it a total of 17 individuals discharged in the state after making full recoveries.

The governor said those released tested negative to the virus twice.

He said, “Another good news from our isolation centre as six more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice in line with NCDC protocol. 

“The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families.

"This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in our state."

He also said that the remaining two patients in the state are responding to treatment.
 

