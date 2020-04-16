​Lockdown: Falana Writes National Human Rights Commission, Demands Investigation Into Killing Of Nigerians By Security Agents

Falana in his letter on Thursday said apart from the killing of 18 people in four states, he had confirmed the killing of three more Nigerians in Cross River and Anambra states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020


 

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has written to the National Human Rights Commission asking it to investigate the unlawful killings of at least 21 Nigerians by armed security personnel enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Falana in his letter on Thursday said apart from the killing of 18 people in four states, he had confirmed the killing of three more Nigerians in Cross River and Anambra states.

He asked the Nigerian Government to immediately compensate the family members of those killed by law enforcement brutality in the country. 

He said, "Our attention has been drawn to your report on the 18 people that were brutally killed in Kaduna, Abia, Niger and Katsina states by armed personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed by the Federal Government to enforce the COVID-19 Regulations.  

"However, we have confirmed the unlawful killing of three other persons after the compilation of your report. 

“Specifically, a taxi driver was reported to have been beaten to death by security officials in Cross River State while two other persons were shot dead by the police in Anambra State. 

“Thus, you will agree with us that 21 Nigerian citizens have lost their lives in the hands of trigger happy security personnel under the pretext of enforcing the COVID-19 Regulations. 

"Apart from updating your report, we urge you to use your good office to conduct an investigation into the unlawful killing of the 21 persons and ensure that the culprits are prosecuted for murder or culpable homicide. 

“Furthermore, we request you to ensure that the bereaved family members of the slain citizens are adequately compensated by the Federal Government."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

