960 Persons Killed By Coronavirus In Africa



At least 960 persons have been killed by Coronavirus so far in Africa.

This is according to data from Worldometer.

Worldometer

47 deaths were recorded on Thursday (today) in eight African countries.

While 18,760 confirmed cases have been recorded, 4,531 persons have recovered from the virus.

Egypt and South Africa lead the continent with the highest number of cases with 2,673 and 2,605 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Algeria has recorded most deaths with 348 persons killed by the virus, followed by Egypt with 196 deaths recorded.

On the continent, Sao Tome and Principe and South Sudan have the least infected cases with four cases each and no deaths recorded.

There are currently 13,269 active cases in Africa.

