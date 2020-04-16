BREAKING: Lagos Records 18 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from ‪#COVID19‬ related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020


The Lagos State Government has confirmed 18 new Coronavirus cases and three more deaths in the state.

This was made known by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, on Thursday via Twitter.

He said, “As at 15th April, 2020, 18 new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos. The new confirmation brings total number of COVID19Lagos cases to 235.‬

“Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from ‪#COVID19‬ related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.  

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“The cheering news however is that 16 fully recovered ‪#COVID19‬ patients have been discharged following further screening that confirmed their status negative. Total number of discharged ‪#COVID19‬ patients in Lagos are now 85.”
 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

