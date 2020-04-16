BREAKING: Osun Drops Case Against Man Arrested Over Facebook Post

The Osun State Government has dropped its case against a young man, who was earlier arrested over a post on Facebook.
Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Femi Akande, and Ministry of Justice to discontinue the trial of Zirhid Akinloye.
The young man was facing four count-charge bordering on peddling of falsehood on the social media against government.
His arrest generated reactions from Nigerians, who described it as suppression of free speech.