BREAKING: Osun Drops Case Against Man Arrested Over Facebook Post

His arrest generated reactions from Nigerians, who described it as suppression of free speech.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

 

The Osun State Government has dropped its case against a young man, who was earlier arrested over a post on Facebook. 

Governor Gboyega Oyetola directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Femi Akande, and Ministry of Justice to discontinue the trial of Zirhid Akinloye.

The young man was facing four count-charge bordering on peddling of falsehood on the social media against government.

The young man was facing four count-charge bordering on peddling of falsehood on the social media against government.

SaharaReporters, New York

