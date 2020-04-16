Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London



Menegian, one of the children of late Ogoni environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died of Coronavirus at a London hospital.

Noo, sister to the deceased, in a social media post, made the announcement.

She said, “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.

"He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

"Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised.

“A kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis."

Menegian was 50 at the time of his death.

