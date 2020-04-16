Ken Saro-Wiwa's Son Dies Of Coronavirus In London

Menegian was 50 at the time of his death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020


Menegian, one of the children of late Ogoni environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died of Coronavirus at a London hospital. 

Noo, sister to the deceased, in a social media post, made the announcement. 

She said, “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. 

"He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. 

"Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards. 

I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised.

“A kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis."

Menegian was 50 at the time of his death. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Revolution "The Last Boat Of Salvation For Nigerians" By E.d Adegoke
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Ex-Bayelsa Governorship Candidate, Keneibi Okoko, Dies After Failed Surgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ogun Government Allegedly Arrests Woman For Lambasting State Governor Over Stone-filled Beans Distributed As COVID-19 Palliative
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest Killers Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Funke Olakunrin
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lockdown: Mobile Courts Convict 20 Offenders In Abuja, FCT Authority To Arrest Joggers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 After Treating Infected Patient
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Outrage As Brittle Paper Censors, Deletes Deputy Editor's Story On Governor El-Rufai Son’s Threat To ‘Rape’ Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 407
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Coronavirus: Chinese Company Locks Nigerian Workers Inside Premises In Ogun, Refuses To Allow Them Leave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Chevron Confirms Placing Staff Under Quarantine In Delta Hotel Against Government And Ministry Of Health’s Guideline
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH No Reason Why Coronavirus Won’t Spread To All States In Nigeria —NCDC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Africa, O Mother Africa By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad