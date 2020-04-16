Lockdown: Court Sentences Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked In Abuja After Car Was Impounded To Six Months In Prison

Imhoudu in a video posted online, was protesting the seizure of his car by the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2020

AIT

An Abuja magistrate court has sentenced a taxi driver, Emmanuel Imhoudu, who stripped naked after his vehicle was impounded by security operatives in the city, to six months in prison.

He is to serve two months in prison for each of the three-count charges against him.

Alternatively, he is to pay N10, 000 fine on each of the counts filed against him and also make a public apology on any television network.

Imhoudu had said hunger pushed him out of his home in spite of the lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari. 

On why he stripped naked, he said he wanted everyone to know that “all was not well with him and his family.”

 

