Akwa Ibom Extends Coronavirus Lockdown By Another Week

The announcement was made by Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, in a statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020

The lockdown measure put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Akwa Ibom has been extended by one week.

The statement said, “The lockdown will be responsibly and carefully lifted on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020 from 6am to 1pm of each day to enable Akwa Ibomites re-stock foodstuffs and any prescribed medications. Lockdown will be enforced after 1pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020.

“All preventive measures earlier announced by the Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Medical Management Team remain in force during and after the seven-hour respite on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020.

“Lockdown enforcement includes Juma’at services on Friday 17 April and church services on Sunday 19 April, 2020. 

“Akwa Ibom State Government will continue to monitor and review the COVID-19 situation globally and nationally in general and in our state in particular so as to respond speedily and appropriately to protect the health of our citizens.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

