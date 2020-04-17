BREAKING: Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Dies Of Coronavirus



Chief of Staff to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has died of Coronavirus.

In terse statement early on Saturday morning, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced his death.

He said, "Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on.

"May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon."