BREAKING: Abba Kyari, Buhari's Chief Of Staff, Dies Of Coronavirus

In terse statement early on Saturday morning, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced his death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2020


Chief of Staff to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has died of Coronavirus. 

In terse statement early on Saturday morning, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, announced his death.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Presidency To Move Abba Kyari To Lagos For Treatment After Testing Positive For Coronavirus 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

He said, "Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, passes on. 

"May God rest his soul. Amen. Funeral arrangements to be announced soon." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Three Members Of Kano State Task Force On Coronavirus Test Positive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Redeploys Rivers Police Commissioner
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH After Kano COVID-19 Task Force Co-Chairman Tested Positive, Deputy Governor, Ganduje’s Daughter, Two Commissioners Self-isolate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer To Challenge Sentencing Of Abuja Taxi Driver Who Stripped Naked After Car Was Impounded
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Son Of Kaduna Governor, Bello El-Rufai, Apologises For Threatening To 'Rape' Twitter User's Mother
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 51 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion China Must Pay Reparations To Africa For Its Coronavirus Failures By Obiageli Ezekwesili
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Three Members Of Kano State Task Force On Coronavirus Test Positive
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Five Medical Workers At UNILORIN Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: South-West States To Begin Enforcement On Wearing Of Nose Mask
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights SAGAMU FOUR: Why Justice Might Elude Victims’ Families
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Private Hospital Unknowingly Treats COVID-19 Patient, Advices Visitors To Facility In Last One Week To Self-isolate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad