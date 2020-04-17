BREAKING: Three Members Of Kano State Task Force On Coronavirus Test Positive





The Kano State Government has announced that three members of the state’s task force on COVID-19 have tested positive for the disease.

Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Health, who made this known in a statement on Friday, did not give details of the members, who tested positive.

He said, “With a deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, I hereby announce that the Co-Chairman and some members of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for Coronavirus.

“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continues to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”

He said the three task force members were at the special isolation centre at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu quarters, Kano.

Meanwhile, Nasiru Gawuna, deputy governor of Kano, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Hassan Musa, his Press Secretary, disclosed this in a separate statement on Friday.

